LCPD Asking For Help Locating Two Missing 12-Year-Old Girls

The Las Cruces Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ahayla Aguilar and Amanda Padilla, 12-year-old girls who left a residence in the 2900 block of San Miguel Court.

Police say that the girls were last seen at the residence at 8:45 p.m. Saturday night. LCPD says that the girls may have been picked up by a truck at the Truck Stops of America about an hour later.

1 of 2 — AHAYLA AGUILAR.jpeg Ahayla Aguilar LCPD 2 of 2 — AMANDA PADILLA.jpeg Amanda Padilla LCPD

According to police, Ahayla Aguilar, is described as 5 foot 2 inches tall and 100 lbs. with black hair was last seen wearing blue jeggings and a gray sweatshirt with the logo “Picacho Middle School” on it. Amanda Padilla, is described as 5 foot 2 inches tall and 120 lbs. with brown frizzy shoulder length hair was last seen wearing black jeans and a black shirt.

Anyone with information on the girls’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.