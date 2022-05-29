© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
Regional

LCPD Asking For Help Locating Two Missing 12-Year-Old Girls

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published May 29, 2022 at 1:01 PM MDT
LCPD_0.jpg

The Las Cruces Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ahayla Aguilar and Amanda Padilla, 12-year-old girls who left a residence in the 2900 block of San Miguel Court.

Police say that the girls were last seen at the residence at 8:45 p.m. Saturday night. LCPD says that the girls may have been picked up by a truck at the Truck Stops of America about an hour later.

AHAYLA AGUILAR.jpeg
1 of 2  — AHAYLA AGUILAR.jpeg
Ahayla Aguilar
LCPD
AMANDA PADILLA.jpeg
2 of 2  — AMANDA PADILLA.jpeg
Amanda Padilla
LCPD

According to police, Ahayla Aguilar, is described as 5 foot 2 inches tall and 100 lbs. with black hair was last seen wearing blue jeggings and a gray sweatshirt with the logo “Picacho Middle School” on it. Amanda Padilla, is described as 5 foot 2 inches tall and 120 lbs. with brown frizzy shoulder length hair was last seen wearing black jeans and a black shirt.

Anyone with information on the girls’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.

