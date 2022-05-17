Wildfires, Fire Danger Lead to Forest Closures in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Three of New Mexico’s five national forests

will be off limits to the public starting this week due to active

wildfires and extreme fire danger. The announcement came Tuesday as Gov.

Michelle Lujan Grisham said the damage from a record-setting fire

burning in northern New Mexico will be significant with estimates of

burned structures likely to range between 1,000 and 1,500 as more

assessments are done. The governor stressed that was a rough estimate.

The fire has charred more than 468 square miles over the last 42 days

and evacuation orders remain in place for some surrounding villages.

Wildfires also are burning elsewhere in New Mexico as hot and dry

conditions persist.