Report Finds 500 Native American Boarding School Deaths So Far

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A first-of-its-kind federal study of Native

American boarding schools that for over a century sought to assimilate

Indigenous children into white society has identified more than 500

student deaths at the institutions so far. But officials expect that

figure to grow exponentially as research continues. The Interior

Department report released Wednesday expands to more than 400 the number

of schools that were known to have operated across the U.S. for 150

years. They emerged in the early 19th century and continued in some

cases until the late 1960s. The agency says a second volume of the

report will cover burial sites and the boarding schools' impacts on

Indigenous communities.