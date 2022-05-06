Austin approves guaranteed income program, first in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin has become the first Texas city to approve a pilot program that will provide a guaranteed income to qualified residents. The program will give 85 families $1,000 per month for a year. City Council on Thursday voted to approve a contract for a non-profit to manage the funding. The approved families will be able to decide how to spend the money, including rent or mortgage payments, food, transportation and utilities. Austin Mayor Steve Adler says the goal of the program is to prevent homelessness and that it is not a “giveaway. It is investing in ourselves” Dozens of cities and counties nationwide have approved similar programs.