© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

Austin approves guaranteed income program, first in Texas

KRWG | By AP
Published May 6, 2022 at 10:03 AM MDT
Austin Mayor Steve Adler, shown here at an event in 2018, says he "set a bad example" by traveling to Cabo San Lucas last month.
Austin Mayor Steve Adler

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin has become the first Texas city to approve a pilot program that will provide a guaranteed income to qualified residents. The program will give 85 families $1,000 per month for a year. City Council on Thursday voted to approve a contract for a non-profit to manage the funding. The approved families will be able to decide how to spend the money, including rent or mortgage payments, food, transportation and utilities. Austin Mayor Steve Adler says the goal of the program is to prevent homelessness and that it is not a “giveaway. It is investing in ourselves” Dozens of cities and counties nationwide have approved similar programs.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP