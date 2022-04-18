Las Cruces Police Issue Statement on Weekend Shooting

LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces police issued the following statement regarding a fatal officer-involved shooting:

On Saturday, April 16, 2022, at about 6:30 p.m. Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) police officers responded to the 800 block of Fir Avenue regarding a female armed with a knife at the residence making homicidal threats to another occupant in the home.

On arrival, an LCPD police officer encountered a female who was armed with at least one knife. The incident resulted in the officer firing at least one round at the female. Lifesaving measures were initiated, however, the female died on the scene.

The Dona Ana County Officer-Involved Incident Task Force made up of the New Mexico State Police, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State University Police Department, and the Las Cruces Police Department are investigating the incident.