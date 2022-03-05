© 2022 KRWG
Governor signs free college bill, expands coverage

KRWG | By AP
Published March 5, 2022
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is signing legislation that will make college even cheaper for more state residents. The New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship Act will cover the cost of tuition and fees. Unlike the existing Lottery Scholarship, it can be used by state residents who haven't been to school for a while or need to pursue a degree or certificate part-time. Lujan Grisham is signing the bill at Western New Mexico University in Silver City. Funding for the measure comes from record-high state revenues, as well as one-time federal pandemic relief money. The new scholarship doesn't have a permanent funding source.

