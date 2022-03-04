© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

New Mexico to offer equal pay to Native American teachers

KRWG
Published March 4, 2022 at 12:12 PM MST
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signs law 2-24-22.jpg

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico will begin to offer equal pay to dozens of Indigenous language teachers after legislation was signed into law Thursday. For years tribal members certified to teach languages like Zuni, Navajo, Apache and Keres haven't been considered teachers under state minimum salary rules, which require a four-year degree. Universities don't offer four-year degrees for most Native American languages. In New Mexico, they're certified by tribes and approved by state education officials, earning as little as $14,000 per year under the title of “teaching assistant.” The law signed Thursday by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham now sets the minimum salary at $50,000.

Regional
Related Content
  • NM-Legislature.jpg
    New Mexico Legislature
    KRWG Public Media coverage of the New Mexico legislature. Major partners include the Associated Press and the Southern New Mexico Journalism Collaborative.
Load More