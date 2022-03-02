Santa Fe Police Officer, Uninvolved Driver Killed in Crash Involving Suspected Kidnapper

SANTA FE, N.M. — Police in Santa Fe are looking for a suspected

kidnapper they say led their officers on a chase ending in a fatal car

crash on a major highway. Police say an officer and an uninvolved

motorist were killed when the kidnapping suspect drove into oncoming

traffic. A woman allegedly kidnapped is now in the hospital, while the

man police say was armed with a knife escaped from the carnage on the

road. Police were still looking for him late Wednesday afternoon. Police

are telling residents near the crash to stay in their homes, and

businesses near the Interstate 25 crash have been closed since it took

place around noon.