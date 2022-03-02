Santa Fe Police Officer, Uninvolved Driver Killed in Crash Involving Suspected Kidnapper
SANTA FE, N.M. — Police in Santa Fe are looking for a suspected
kidnapper they say led their officers on a chase ending in a fatal car
crash on a major highway. Police say an officer and an uninvolved
motorist were killed when the kidnapping suspect drove into oncoming
traffic. A woman allegedly kidnapped is now in the hospital, while the
man police say was armed with a knife escaped from the carnage on the
road. Police were still looking for him late Wednesday afternoon. Police
are telling residents near the crash to stay in their homes, and
businesses near the Interstate 25 crash have been closed since it took
place around noon.