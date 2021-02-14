Winter Storm Warning For Las Cruces Region Through Monday

A Winter Storm System is bringing heavy snow to far west Texasand southern New Mexico...A winter storm system is expected to move through southern NewMexico and far west Texas through the day today. This system willbring gusty winds and significant snowfall accumulations.Moderate to heavy snow is possible in those areas with 8 to12 inches in the Sacramento Mountains, 6 to 9 inches in the BlackRange above 7000 feet, 3 to 5 inches for the eastern TularosaBasin, and 3 to 6 inches across the Otero Mesa and highlands ofHudspeth County. The rest of the lowlands will see light tomoderate snowfall with amounts of 1 to 5 inches through Mondaymorning. Visibility reductions are also possible due to the gustywinds and periods of heavy snow.





...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY...



* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.



* WHERE...Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest

Texas.



* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Monday.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the snow accumulation is expected

to occur between roughly 9 AM and 11 PM Sunday. Gusty winds

may lead to blowing snow at times and wind chill values will

drop into the teens to single digits Monday morning.Recommended actionsIf you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.