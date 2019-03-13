White Sands Missile Range Closing At 11am Due To High Winds

Due to expected high winds forecast to begin in the early afternoon, White Sands Missile Range leadership has decided to close the installation and implement an early

release of all non-essential personnel beginning at 11AM today.

All workers are asked to exercise caution during their commute home.

The WSMR Weather Forecast Office reports overnight gusts of 60-70 mph on main post and major range access roads to WSMR's norther facilities.

Observation posts at WSMR Space Harbor and the San Augustin pass reported overnight gusts peaking at 75 mph. The WSMR forecast office is expecting winds to get worse later today, with winds in San Augustin Pass expected to reach speeds around 100 mph. The forecast office is expecting the winds to reach their worst between 1PM and 5PM