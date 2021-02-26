Virgin Galactic delays spaceflight test again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Spaceflight company Virgin Galactic has postponed its next mission to space from New Mexico until at least May after a test flight from December was aborted due to computer malfunction. The Albuquerque Journal reported Thursday that an investigation by the company found that electromagnetic interference caused the spaceship’s onboard computer to reboot during the December flight. That triggered a safety mechanism that shut down the engine and forced the VSS Unity’s two pilots to abort the mission and glide back to Earth. CEO Michael Colglazier said the company will test new components to prevent the error before launching its next flight.