US 180 Alignment Study and Public Survey

The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) is conducting an engineering and environmental study that will consider roadway improvements to a 38-mile section of US 180 located generally between the communities of Bayard and Deming. This study has been underway for several months and a recommended alternative will be selected by February 2021.

What will the US 180 Study consider?

As part of the US 180 Study, NMDOT is considering improvements to safety and replace aging pavement, drainage structures, and other roadway elements. The study is evaluating existing conditions, including traffic volumes, crash history, pavement condition, roadway geometry, and other roadway conditions that affect highway safety and efficiency. The study is also exploring various ways to improve the highway, such as adding travel lanes, passing lanes, widening shoulders, improving intersections, and other ways to make travel safer and more efficient. Information from the public will help inform NMDOT of key concerns from drivers that travel on this section of highway and property owners who live near the highway. NMDOT will use this information to develop and evaluate strategies to improve this section of US 180.

How can you be involved?

We welcome your input! As an initial step, you can help by completing the survey at the following link no later than December 31, 2020. The feedback we receive will help us understand more about your experience driving on US 180 and the issues and conditions you think are important to consider.

US 180 Alignment StudyBayard to Deming Survey (surveymonkey.com)

What are the next steps?

The input received from the survey along with our on-going investigations of the existing highway will be used to develop and evaluate specific improvement strategies. We will host an online public meeting in early 2021 to discuss the purpose of the project, share survey results, provide information on existing conditions, and discuss early thoughts about how the highway can be improved and how decisions will be made.