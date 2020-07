Trump Sending Federal Agents to Albuquerque and Chicago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr say federal agents will surge into Chicago and Albuquerque to help combat rising crime as Trump runs for reelection under a “law-and-order” mantle. More than 100 federal agents have already been sent to Kansas City, Missouri, to help quell a record rise in violence after the shooting death of a young boy there. Sending federal agents to help localities is not uncommon. But this surge effort will include Department of Homeland Security Investigations officers, who generally conduct drug trafficking and child exploitation investigations. Local authorities have complained the surges exacerbate tensions.