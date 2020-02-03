Torres Small Nearly Doubled the Fundraising of Her Republican Opponents - Combined

Las Cruces, NM – Newly released fundraising reports show that Rep. Torres Small raised nearly twice the combined amount of her Republican opponents and begins 2020 with almost double the cash on hand of the entire Republican field. She received over 11,000 donations under $100, the majority of which were from New Mexico. Here is a statement from the Torres Small Campaign:

The Torres Small campaign reported raising a total of over $900,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 with just over $2.3 million cash on hand. She has raised nearly $2.6 million for the 2020 cycle.

“This campaign is about serving the people of southern New Mexico,” said Helen Smith, campaign manager. “Xochitl Torres Small is delivering for New Mexico, and our strong grassroots support from across the district shows that New Mexicans know that.”

