Three Charged in Aftermath of Las Cruces Shooting

Las Cruces Police arrested a man and two women suspected of belligerent behavior toward a police officer who responded to Friday’s shooting at a large house party on Santa Sabina Avenue.

The man suspected of firing several rounds, at least one of which struck a 16-year-old partygoer, is still at large.

Bryce Watters, 18, Deanna Bakke, 19, and 21-year-old Brenda Garner were arrested Friday and charge for their part in hosting the party or their confrontational behavior against a Las Cruces police officer who responded to the shooting.

Watters is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, battery upon a peace officer and assault upon a peace officer. Bakke is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Garner is charged with battery upon a peace officer. All three also face charges of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday, July 10, Las Cruces police were dispatched to several reports of gunfire in a residential area on the 3600 block of Santa Sabina Avenue. Officers arrived to learn a 16-year-old boy had a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

As police tried to stop a vehicle from leaving the residence, one officer was battered by Watters. As the officer tried to take Watters into custody, Bakke and Garner both intervened and tried to impede the apprehension. The officer’s injuries required medical attention.

Investigators learned that Bakke, with the help from her mother, rented the home at 3629 Santa Sabina Ave. to host a party for Watters’ birthday. Watters indicated that he purchased a large amount of alcohol and charged a $2 entry fee to each partygoer. Several juveniles attended the party and police found at least three intoxicated teenagers. Preliminary information from the investigation indicates that, sometime during the party, one of the attendees outside the home opened fire with an assault-style rifle. One of the rounds struck the 16-year-old boy. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The shooting suspect fled from the area in a vehicle and has yet to be located. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.

Information from Las Cruces Police