Testing supplies run short for Albuquerque health providers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Officials with major health care providers in Albuquerque say they are having to temporarily stop COVID-19 testing for people who are asymptomatic.

That's because there has been an unanticipated disruption in testing supplies. University of New Mexico Hospital, Presbyterian and Lovelace health system locations will conduct testing only for patients showing symptoms.

Presbyterian also will continue testing for those who have been exposed to someone with a confirmed infection. Nearly 490,000 tests have been done since the pandemic began. Health officials on Wednesday reported another 316 cases, bringing the statewide total to 17,828. The death toll has topped 590.