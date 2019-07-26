Teleperformance USA Seeks to Fill Up to 1,600 Jobs in El Paso

Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced multichannel customer experience management, announced that it is hiring at least 1,250 and up to 1,600 contact center employees at its new state-of-the-art location in El Paso, Texas. The company is seeking highly qualified candidates to apply at their upcoming career fair hosted by Workforce Solutions Borderplex.

“There is incredible talent and diversity in this market, and our clients see the value in the quality of the workforce. El Paso will be a wonderful home for our business, which provides customer care to people around the globe,” said Ryan Collins, Teleperformance Vice President of Talent Acquisition. “This location offers a unique advantage to employers like Teleperformance because of the strength of the local communities and incredible work ethic of its people.”

Teleperformance is seeking applications from qualified candidates to help provide high-level customer service for its client’s products and services. Interested applicants should possess excellent communication abilities, basic computer skills, the motivation to achieve performance targets and bonus opportunities, and a desire to help others via phone and computer support.

Teleperformance will host their El Paso Career Fair from July 29th to August 2nd. The company encourages those interested in a contact center position with career advancement opportunities to stop by the Career Fair between 8:00am and 4:00pm at the Workforce Solutions Borderplex Administrative Office. The address is 300 E. Main St. El Paso, TX 79901.

Interested applicants may also apply online at http://www.teleperformance.com.

WHO: Teleperformance USA and Workforce Solutions Borderplex

WHAT: Hiring Fair for New Customer Service Operations Center

WHEN: Monday, July 29, 2019 to Friday, August 2, 2019 from 8:00am - 4:00pm

WHERE: 300 E. Main, First Floor

WHY: Teleperformance USA, a new company in El Paso, is seeking to fill over 1,100 customer service positions. Candidates are encouraged to bring resumes for on-site interviews.

ABOUT WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS BORDERPLEX

Workforce Solutions Borderplex (WSB) is celebrating 20 years of serving as the leader and pacesetter in aligning and creating opportunities for skilled workers and employers. WSB advances education, employment, entrepreneurship and economic development prospects in support of global competitiveness and regional prosperity. The organization’s service region encompasses Brewster, Culberson, El Paso, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis and Presidio counties. For more information about Workforce Solutions Borderplex, please contact Bianca Cervantes at (915) 887-2221 or visit www.borderplexjobs.com.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance, the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies and administrations around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition, as well as with online interpreting solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt collection programs. In 2016, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €3,649 million (US$4,050 million, based on €1 = $1.11). The Group operates 163,000 computerized workstations, with 217,000 employees across 340 contact centers in 74 countries and serving 160 markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries. http://www.teleperformance.com