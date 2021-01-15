Santa Fe ordered to pay furloughed workers for lost wages

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A regulatory agency in New Mexico has ordered the city of Santa Fe to repay its employees for some of their lost wages after hundreds of city workers were furloughed when the coronavirus pandemic began in March. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that the New Mexico Public Employees Labor Relations Board said in a ruling earlier this month that the city engaged in unfair labor practices by failing to properly notify workers of the furloughs and must now provide compensation. It is unclear how much the city is expected to pay. Assistant City Attorney Christopher Ryan declined to comment on the decision.