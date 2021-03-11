Road Closures Scheduled For Highway 70 This Morning

Highway 70 is scheduled to be closed twice this morning. The roadblocks are scheduled to begin at 6:25 a.m., and 7:55 a.m. are expected to last approximately one hour.

The roadblocks are scheduled to be located at Red Block (Top of San Augustin Pass / Mile

Marker 164) and Yellow Block (Entrance to White Sands National Park / Mile Marker 200).

The Las Cruces Gate, Owen Road and Nike Avenue are also scheduled to be affected. Roadblocks are subject to change without notice.

Officials say If someone is stopped during a roadblock or a gate closure and feel they are experiencing a medical emergency, they should drive to the front of the roadblock or to the gate and tell the on-site police officer or gate guard they are having a medical emergency. The police officer or gate guard will then contact the Range Control Office to determine how to proceed from there.

Information from: White Sands Missile Range.