Police investigating death of a Los Lunas boy as a homicide

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (AP) — Valencia County Sheriff’s officials say deputies are investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy as a homicide case. They say deputies responded to multiple 911 calls around 3 p.m. Saturday about a disturbance. Deputies found the body of the boy in the front yard of a property in a Monterey Park neighborhood. The name of the boy hasn’t been released. Sheriff’s investigators say the boy’s family does not appear to be involved in his death. Authorities say no suspects have been identified yet and it's still unclear how the boy died or what led up to the homicide. New Mexico State Police have been asked to assist in the investigation.