Police Ask for More Information on a Fight at the Hadley Football Fields Saturday

Las Cruces police are asking for members of the public to share any info they may have about a fight which occurred at the football fields at 1600 E. Hadley Avenue this past Saturday morning.



Police responded to the fields shortly before noon Saturday, after receiving reports of several people being involved in a fight in the middle of the field. One person was injured and did require medical attention. Las Cruces Police officers were provided video of the fight, but the video did not clearly identify specific people who were physically involved in the altercation. Officers interviewed several people at the field, but did not receive enough information to charge anyone in the incident.



Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.

Information from Las Cruces Police