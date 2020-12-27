Outgoing Texas Speaker Tests Positive For COVID-19

DALLAS (AP) — The outgoing speaker of the Texas House of Representatives says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after his wife became sick last week. Dennis Bonnen wrote on Facebook Sunday that he was diagnosed with the disease caused by the coronavirus this weekend. The 48-year-old Republican says his symptoms have so far been mild and that his family is quarantined. The speaker announced his illness as coronavirus hospitalizations in the state hovered just below their summer peak. Texas Department of State Health Services says 10,886 people are hospitalized in Texas with confirmed cases of COVID-19.



