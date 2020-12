New Mexico Unemployment Rate Improves Despite Job Losses

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Labors officials say local governments have shed thousands of jobs in New Mexico amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Department of Workforce Solutions on Friday announced that the overall statewide unemployment rate has fallen to 7.5% in November, down from 8.1% in October. Payroll employment is down by 58,300 jobs since November 2019, excluding agriculture. Most employment losses are in the hospitality and petroleum sectors. But local government also reduced employment by 6,500 jobs, mostly in public education. An emergency health order continues to require face masks, ban gatherings of more than five people and forbids indoor dining at restaurants.