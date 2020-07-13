New Mexico man facing new charge related to protest melee

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man who opened fire after a fight broke out as protesters tried to tear down a statue of a Spanish conquistador is facing a new charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez said Monday he's amending the charges because he believes Steven Ray Baca had repeatedly provoked protesters. Defense attorneys say Baca was acting in self-defense. One man was shot and injured during the June 15 confrontation. Torrez also is going after an armed group of men to keep them from acting as what he called an unlawful military unit.