New Mexico lawmakers pressed to make water a priority

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — With a high-stakes case pending before the U.S. Supreme Court and more forecasts calling for hot and dry weather, New Mexico's top water official says lawmakers can't afford not to adequately fund the state agencies that oversee water resources.

State Engineer John D'Antonio testified Wednesday before a key panel of lawmakers on funding needs for the upcoming budget year. D’Antonio has cited a persistent lack of resources as a reason for his decision to step down next month. He said the Office of the State Engineer is severely short staffed and yet water issues are growing.