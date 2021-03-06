New Mexico governor's top aide accused of ethics violation

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former trustee for New Mexico’s retirement system for its public employees has filed an ethics complaint against Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s chief operating officer. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Claudia Armijo has accused Teresa Casados of pressuring her to take part in voting to endorse a state Senate bill Lujan Grisham strongly backed in an attempt to eventually bring the state’s pension system out of debt. In 2020, the system had an estimated $6.6 billion in unfunded liabilities. Casados’ office did not respond to requests for comment made by the Santa Fe New Mexican.