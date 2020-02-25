New Mexico governor to sheriffs: Enforce gun law or resign

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed a red-flag law that will allow state district courts to order the temporary surrender of firearms. She urged sheriffs to resign if they refuse to enforce the law signed Tuesday. Some sheriffs from mostly rural areas opposed the legislation in the state with a strong culture of gun ownership. New Mexico Sheriffs' Association President Tony Mace said he and other sheriffs will assert their discretion over enforcement of the law and that they work directly for voters, not the governor. Gun control advocates say they'll teach people how to submit affidavits for emergency risk protection orders.