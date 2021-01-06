New Mexico Governor issues statement on rioters at U.S. Capitol

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday issued a statement regarding the riot unfolding at the U.S. Capitol:

“There is no place in our country or state for this,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “This is beneath the United States of America. It is not who we are. I am sickened beyond words by the scenes from Washington, D.C., this afternoon. It is nothing less than domestic terrorism, enacted in an effort to overturn a free and fair election. I am praying for the law enforcement and military personnel working to protect American lives from this anti-democratic riot and attempted insurrection. Law enforcement personnel here in New Mexico will continue to monitor any analogous protests that are occurring or may occur in our state.

“The president of the United States has stoked this anti-democracy sentiment. He has fanned flames of hatred and violence. His reprehensible attacks on the rule of law and American democracy have directly inspired this unconscionable display of disorder and mob mentality. He is responsible. He has always been responsible. His conspiracies and threats endanger the very fabric of our nation. He – and every one of his enablers – must be held accountable. The president must immediately join leaders across the political spectrum in calling for an end to the chaos he has caused.”



