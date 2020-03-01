New Mexico GOP targeting Hispanic voters in oilfields

HOBBS. N.M. (Hobbs News-Sun) — New Mexico Republicans are launching a voter registration effort among a Hispanic population of oilfield workers. The Hobbs News-Sun reports that state Rep. David Gallegos, a Eunice Republican, is leading a project to register to vote Hispanic oilfield workers in the state's Permian Basin. The move is part of a more extensive campaign by New Mexico Republicans to reach out of Latino and Native American voters. Pearce told The Associated Press last month the state party will appoint Hispanic and Native American outreach coordinators in all of the state’s 33 counties.