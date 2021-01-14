New Mexico declares security emergency ahead of inauguration

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor declared a state of emergency in response to credible intelligence about threats of violence at statehouse buildings across the country and deployed members of the New Mexico National Guard to Washington for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week.

The declaration by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham came Thursday as fencing was installed in a wide radius around the Capitol building in Santa Fe and an adjacent annex. The Legislature is set to convene Tuesday, the day before Biden’s inauguration. Leading legislators say they are taking the prospect of violence seriously.