New Mexico COVID-19 update: 2,335 new cases, totaling 271,212

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 2,335 additional COVID-19 cases and fifteen additional COVID-19 deaths from Saturday, October 23 through Monday, October 25. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

· 592 new cases in Bernalillo County

· 6 new cases in Catron County

· 54 new cases in Chaves County

· 20 new cases in Cibola County

· 26 new cases in Colfax County

· 36 new cases in Curry County

· 1 new case in De Baca County

· 266 new cases in Doña Ana County

· 45 new cases in Eddy County

· 103 new cases in Grant County

· 1 new case in Guadalupe County

· 4 new cases in Hidalgo County

· 36 new cases in Lea County

· 21 new cases in Lincoln County

· 2 new cases in Los Alamos County

· 36 new cases in Luna County

· 67 new cases in McKinley County

· 3 new cases in Mora County

· 152 new cases in Otero County

· 7 new cases in Quay County

· 49 new cases in Rio Arriba County

· 10 new cases in Roosevelt County

· 140 new cases in Sandoval County

· 422 new cases in San Juan County

· 23 new cases in San Miguel County

· 77 new cases in Santa Fe County

· 3 new cases in Sierra County

· 18 new cases in Socorro County

· 31 new cases in Taos County

· 6 new cases in Torrance County

· 71 new cases in Valencia County

· 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

· 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

· 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

The Department of Health on Monday reported fifteen additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Fourteen recent deaths:

· A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

· A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

· A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

· A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.

· A female in her 70s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized.

· A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

· A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

· A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

· A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

· A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

· A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Crane’s Roost Care Home Aztec facility.

· A male in his 50s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized.

· A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.

· A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

One* death > 30 days:

· A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,002.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Oct. 25 are:

87401 – 165

88310 – 108

87121 – 90

87410 – 69

87114 – 67

87120 – 64

87124 – 63

87413 – 59

87105 – 55

88012 – 54

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 271,212 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 75,623

Catron County: 207

Chaves County: 12,638

Cibola County: 3,647

Colfax County: 1,309

Curry County: 7,334

De Baca County: 237

Doña Ana County: 30,032

Eddy County: 10,848

Grant County: 2,537

Guadalupe County: 609

Harding County: 43

Hidalgo County: 573

Lea County: 13,512

Lincoln County: 2,931

Los Alamos County: 793

Luna County: 3,965

McKinley County: 14,802

Mora County: 368

Otero County: 6,636

Quay County: 1,015

Rio Arriba County: 4,840

Roosevelt County: 2,701

Sandoval County: 16,000

San Juan County: 21,320

San Miguel County: 2,589

Santa Fe County: 13,090

Sierra County: 1,047

Socorro County: 1,711

Taos County: 2,383

Torrance County: 1,405

Union County: 349

Valencia County: 9,157

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

· Cibola County Correctional Center: 455

· Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 547

· Otero County Processing Center: 556

· Torrance County Detention Facility: 356

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

· Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 331

· Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 257

· Lea County Correctional Facility: 765

· Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 176

· Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 130

· Otero County Prison Facility: 473

· Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 224

· Roswell Correctional Center: 229

· Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 235

· Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

· Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 76

As of today, there are 339 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 240,277 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

· Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

· Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

· The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

· Aspen Ridge Lodge Retirement in Los Alamos

· Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

· BeeHive Homes of Four Hills in Albuquerque

· BeeHive Homes Gallup

· Bellamah House in Albuquerque

· The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

· Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

· Camino Retirement Apartments in Albuquerque

· Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

· Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

· Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

· Casa de la Reina Assisted Living in Albuquerque

· Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

· Casa Real in Santa Fe

· Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

· Crane’s Roost Care Home in Aztec

· Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

· Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

· Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

· Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

· Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington

· Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

· Gingrich Home For the Elderly in Farmington

· Good Life Senior Living in Ruidoso

· Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

· Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

· Good Samaritan Society – Las Cruces Village Las Cruces

· Haciendas at Grace Village in Las Cruces

· Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

· Las Cruces Post Acute and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia (Welbrook Senior Living) in Las Cruces

· Life Care Center in Farmington

· Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

· Mission Arch Center in Roswell

· MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque

· MorningStar Memory Care at North Ridge in Albuquerque

· The Neighborhood Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

· Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

· Princeton Place in Albuquerque

· Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

· The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

· The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

· Santa Fe Care Center in Santa Fe

· Seniorcare LLC – Raven House in Albuquerque

· Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

· Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

· Sombrillo Nursing Home in Los Alamos

· Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

· Village at Northrise – Desert Willow in Las Cruces

· Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington

· Willow Manor Residential Care Center in Deming

***This reported data is a total of Saturday 10/23, Sunday 10/24, & Monday 10/25***

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

· Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

· Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

· Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

· Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers, and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.

