New Mexico COVID-19 update: 1,275 new cases, totaling 122,557

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 1,275 additional COVID-19 cases.

As of today, there are 865 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who

tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

• 444 new cases in Bernalillo County

• 54 new cases in Chaves County

• 7 new cases in Cibola County

• 4 new cases in Colfax County

• 18 new cases in Curry County

• 1 new case in De Baca County

• 75 new cases in Doña Ana County

• 70 new cases in Eddy County

• 10 new cases in Grant County

• 6 new cases in Guadalupe County

• 1 new case in Hidalgo County

• 123 new cases in Lea County

• 2 new cases in Lincoln County

• 1 new case in Los Alamos County

• 3 new cases in Luna County

• 73 new cases in McKinley County

• 2 new cases in Mora County

• 20 new cases in Otero County

• 1 new case in Quay County

• 18 new cases in Rio Arriba County

• 24 new cases in Roosevelt County

• 97 new cases in Sandoval County

• 75 new cases in San Juan County

• 10 new cases in San Miguel County

• 40 new cases in Santa Fe County

• 4 new cases in Sierra County

• 6 new cases in Socorro County

• 7 new cases in Taos County

• 2 new cases in Torrance County

• 4 new cases in Union County

• 44 new cases in Valencia County

• 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central

New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

• 26 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

• 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea

County Correctional Facility



The Department of Health on Tuesday reported X additional deaths in New Mexico

related to COVID-19:

• A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and

had underlying conditions.

• A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized

and had underlying conditions.

• A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and

had underlying conditions.

• A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

• A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and

had underlying conditions.

• A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had

underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in

Albuquerque.

• A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and

had underlying conditions.

• A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and

had underlying conditions.

• A female in her 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had

underlying conditions.

• A male in his 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had

underlying conditions.

• A female in her 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had

underlying conditions.

• A female in her 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had

underlying conditions.

• A female in her 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had

underlying conditions.

• A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and

had underlying conditions.

• A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and

had underlying conditions.

• A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and

had underlying conditions.

• A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

• A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and

had underlying conditions.

• A female in her 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.

• A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had

underlying conditions.

• A female in her 30s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and

had underlying conditions.

• A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had

underlying conditions.

• A second male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying

conditions.

• A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had

underlying conditions.

• A male in his 70s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized and was a

resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

• A female in her 70s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized.

• A female in her 80s from Taos County. The individual was a resident of the Taos

Living Center facility in Taos.

• A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had

underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,006.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Dec. 15

are:

• 87121 – 78

• 88240 – 74

• 87120 – 49

• 87105 – 44

• 88220 – 40

• 87114 – 38

• 87031 – 34

• 88203 – 30

• 88260 – 29

• 88435 – 26

Previously reported numbers included sixteen cases that have been identified as

duplicates (four in Bernalillo County, two in Chaves County, one in Colfax County, two

in Doña Ana County, three in Santa Fe County, three in Sierra County, one in Valencia

County) and one case in Valencia County that was not lab confirmed – these have now

been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a

total of 122,557 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 35,044

Catron County: 51

Chaves County: 5,935

Cibola County: 1,935

Colfax County: 407

Curry County: 3,660

De Baca County: 74

Doña Ana County: 15,597

Eddy County: 3,761

Grant County: 655

Guadalupe County: 220

Harding County: 7

Hidalgo County: 211

Lea County: 5,690

Lincoln County: 941

Los Alamos County: 216

Luna County: 2,174

McKinley County: 8,541

Mora County: 72

Otero County: 1,896

Quay County: 312

Rio Arriba County: 1,816

Roosevelt County: 1,214

Sandoval County: 6,830

San Juan County: 8,114

San Miguel County: 628

Santa Fe County: 6,464

Sierra County: 464

Socorro County: 797

Taos County: 1,005

Torrance County: 409

Union County: 172

Valencia County: 4,152

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of

residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases

among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

• Cibola County Correctional Center: 417

• Otero County Prison Facility: 430

• Otero County Processing Center: 194

• Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases

among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following

facilities:

• Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 250

• Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 205

• Lea County Correctional Facility: 191

• Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 153

• Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 96

• Otero County Prison Facility: 472

• Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 135

• Roswell Correctional Center: 225

• Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 182

• Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 92

• Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

As of today, there are 48,105 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the

New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in

residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

• Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

• Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

• Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

• Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

• The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

• The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

• Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

• The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

• The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

• Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque

• Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

• Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

• Avamere at Rio Rancho

• Avamere at Roswell

• Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

• Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

• BeeHive Homes Deming

• BeeHive Homes Farmington

• BeeHive Homes Gallup

• BeeHive Homes Roswell

• BeeHive Homes Portales

• BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque

• BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

• Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

• Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

• Brookdale Santa Fe

• Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

• Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

• Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

• Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

• Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

• Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

• Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

• Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

• Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque

• Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

• Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque

• Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

• Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque

• Casa Real in Santa Fe

• Casa Sandia in Albuquerque

• Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

• Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque

• Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation

• Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer

• Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

• Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces

• Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

• El Castillo in Santa Fe

• Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

• Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

• Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

• Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

• Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

• Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

• Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

• Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

• Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas

• Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

• Good Samaritan Society Grants

• Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

• Good Samaritan Society Socorro

• Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

• Hannett House in Albuquerque

• Haven Care – Birch House in Albuquerque

• Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque

• Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque

• Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

• Hilldale House in Albuquerque

• Ladera Center in Albuquerque

• Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

• Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

• Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

• Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

• La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces

• Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

• La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

• The Legacy at Santa Fe

• Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho

• Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque

• Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

• Life Care Center in Farmington

• Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

• Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

• Mariah House in Albuquerque

• Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

• Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

• Mission Arch Center in Roswell

• The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

• The Montecito in Santa Fe

• MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

• MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho

• Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque

• The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

• The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

• New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

• North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

• Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

• Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

• Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

• Princeton Place in Albuquerque

• Pueblo of Isleta Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility

• Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

• The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

• Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

• The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

• Rio Rancho Center

• Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

• Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

• Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

• Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque

• Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

• Shady Pines Assisted Living in Albuquerque

• Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

• Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

• Silver City Care Center in Silver City

• Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

• Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

• Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

• St. Anthony’s Healthcare in Clovis

• Sundance Home in Gallup

• Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

• Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari

• The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

• Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

• Taos Living Center

• Taos Retirement Village

• Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

• Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque

• Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

• Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

• The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

• Village Retirement Community in Roswell

• Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

• Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

• The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

• Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

• West Ridge Village in Albuquerque

• Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

• Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

• White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

• Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico

and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the

infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested

or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to

stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and

welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize

person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly

urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive

patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who

have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home,

especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and

around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough,

shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore

throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or

smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline

immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

• Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough,

shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache,

sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss

of taste or smell;

• Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in

their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

• Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term

care facilities and group homes;

• Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to

get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-

551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov