New Mexico COVID-19 update: 1,137 new cases

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 1,137 additional COVID-19 cases and Eleven additional COVID-19 deaths. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

· 416 new cases in Bernalillo County

· 3 new cases in Catron County

· 24 new cases in Chaves County

· 8 new cases in Cibola County

· 16 new cases in Colfax County

· 13 new cases in Curry County

· 4 new cases in De Baca County

· 91 new cases in Doña Ana County

· 38 new cases in Eddy County

· 14 new cases in Grant County

· 1 new case in Guadalupe County

· 1 new case in Hidalgo County

· 20 new cases in Lea County

· 9 new cases in Lincoln County

· 12 new cases in Luna County

· 59 new cases in McKinley County

· 33 new cases in Otero County

· 3 new cases in Quay County

· 13 new cases in Rio Arriba County

· 2 new cases in Roosevelt County

· 71 new cases in Sandoval County

· 113 new cases in San Juan County

· 8 new cases in San Miguel County

· 42 new cases in Santa Fe County

· 10 new cases in Sierra County

· 5 new cases in Socorro County

· 5 new cases in Taos County

· 3 new cases in Torrance County

· 2 new cases in Union County

· 98 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Tuesday reported eleven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Ten recent deaths:

· A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

· A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

· A male in his 60s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

· A female in her 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

· A female in her 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

· A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

· A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

· A male in his 60s from San Juan County.

· A female in her 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

· A female in her 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

One* death > 30 days:

· A female in her 40s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

*COVID-related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,135.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Nov. 9 are:

· 87031 – 57

· 87121 – 56

· 87114 – 48

· 87401 – 48

· 87111 – 41

· 87105 – 38

· 87123 – 34

· 87002 – 33

· 87124 – 28

· 87301 – 28

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 287,221 COVID-19 cases:

· Bernalillo County: 79,512

· Catron County: 238

· Chaves County: 13,088

· Cibola County: 3,863

· Colfax County: 1,457

· Curry County: 7,548

· De Baca County: 280

· Doña Ana County: 32,047

· Eddy County: 11,188

· Grant County: 3,084

· Guadalupe County: 625

· Harding County: 44

· Hidalgo County: 609

· Lea County: 13,767

· Lincoln County: 3,188

· Los Alamos County: 831

· Luna County: 4,189

· McKinley County: 15,674

· Mora County: 383

· Otero County: 7,380

· Quay County: 1,067

· Rio Arriba County: 5,247

· Roosevelt County: 2,835

· Sandoval County: 16,809

· San Juan County: 23,614

· San Miguel County: 2,731

· Santa Fe County: 13,723

· Sierra County: 1,131

· Socorro County: 1,821

· Taos County: 2,623

· Torrance County: 1,483

· Union County: 363

· Valencia County: 9,740

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

· Cibola County Correctional Center: 455

· Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 548

· Otero County Processing Center: 580

· Torrance County Detention Facility: 356

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

· Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 339

· Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 257

· Lea County Correctional Facility: 765

· Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 210

· Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 130

· Otero County Prison Facility: 473

· Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 231

· Roswell Correctional Center: 229

· Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 237

· Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

· Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 78

As of today, there are 470 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 250,621 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

· Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

· Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

· Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

· The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

· Aspen Ridge Lodge Retirement in Los Alamos

· Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

· Bear Canyon Rehab in Albuquerque

· Beehive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque

· BeeHive Homes in Roswell

· Belen Meadows in Belen

· Bellamah House in Albuquerque

· Bloomfield Nursing and Rehab Center in Bloomfield

· The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

· Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

· Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

· Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

· Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

· Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

· Casa de la Reina Assisted Living in Albuquerque

· Casa de Oro in Las Cruces

· Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

· Casa Real Genesis in Santa Fe

· Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

· Crane’s Roost Care Home in Aztec

· Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces

· Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

· Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

· Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

· Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

· Gingerich Home for the Elderly in Farmington

· Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

· Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

· Good Samaritan Society – Las Cruces Village Las Cruces

· Good Life Senior Living in Ruidoso

· Haciendas at Grace Village in Las Cruces

· Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

· Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

· Las Cruces Post Acute and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia (Welbrook Senior Living) in Las Cruces

· The Legacy in Santa Fe

· Life Care Farmington

· The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

· The Neighborhood Health Care in Rio Rancho

· Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

· Princeton Place in Albuquerque

· Ramah Adult Care in Ramah

· The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

· Sandia Ridge Genesis in Albuquerque

· Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

· Sierra Hills Assisted Living in Truth or Consequences

· Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

· Sombrillo Nursing Home in Los Alamos

· Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

· Taos Retirement Village in Taos

· Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

· Village at Northrise – Desert Willow in Las Cruces

· Village at Northrise – Morning Side in Las Cruces

· Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington

· Willow Manor Residential Care Center in Deming

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

· Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

· Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

· Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

· Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers, and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.