New Mexico COVID-19 update: 1,076 new cases, totaling 211,492

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 1,076 additional COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths. As of today, there are 148 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

340 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

44 new cases in Chaves County

6 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

43 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

72 new cases in Doña Ana County

96 new cases in Eddy County

8 new cases in Grant County

13 new cases in Hidalgo County

33 new cases in Lea County

11 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

40 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

19 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Quay County

9 new cases in Rio Arriba County

30 new cases in Roosevelt County

85 new cases in Sandoval County

64 new cases in San Juan County

9 new cases in San Miguel County

56 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

9 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

51 new cases in Valencia County

15 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

The Department of Health on Monday reported four additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19: Two recent deaths:

A male in his 50s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Two * deaths >30 days:

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information. The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,414. The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Aug. 2 are: 88220 - 6987121 - 5288101 - 4287120 - 3687124 - 3687114 - 3587031 - 3088130 - 3087401 - 2887105 - 27 Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 211,492 COVID-19 cases: Bernalillo County: 60,961Catron County: 100Chaves County: 9,269Cibola County: 2,942Colfax County: 821Curry County: 5,512De Baca County: 179Doña Ana County: 25,526Eddy County: 7,420Grant County: 1,792Guadalupe County: 480Harding County: 13Hidalgo County: 427Lea County: 8,667Lincoln County: 1,858Los Alamos County: 555Luna County: 3,439McKinley County: 12,583Mora County: 180Otero County: 4,210Quay County: 562Rio Arriba County: 3,912Roosevelt County: 2,113Sandoval County: 12,673San Juan County: 16,073San Miguel County: 1,482Santa Fe County: 10,931Sierra County: 788Socorro County: 1,356Taos County: 1,805Torrance County: 914Union County: 262Valencia County: 7,141 County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19. The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 451

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 452

Otero County Processing Center: 413

Torrance County Detention Facility: 237

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 302

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 255

Lea County Correctional Facility: 762

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 168

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 128

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 219

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 231

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75

As of today, there are 197,079 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Casa de Oro in Las Cruces

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Genesis Healthcare Uptown in Albuquerque

GoodLife Senior Living and Memory Care in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Portales

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

***This reported data is a total of Saturday 7/31, Sunday 8/1, & Monday 8/2*** The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

