New Mexico budget plan advances toward Senate vote

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A budget bill is advancing toward a Senate vote in New Mexico that would boost public salaries, shore up spending on public education and provide at least $400 million in state spending on economic relief measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate finance committee voted 6-4 with majority Democrats in support and Republicans in opposition to endorse amendments to a House-approved budget plan for the coming fiscal year.

State general funds spending would increase by $373 million to $7.45 billion under the proposal for the fiscal year starting July 1. State spending on public education would increase by 5.8% to $3.35 billion.