Navajo Nation Reports Four New Deaths Related To Virus, Five New Cases

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation has reported four more COVID-19 related deaths and five new cases as the total number of cases approaches the 30,000 mark since the pandemic began.

The latest numbers released Saturday night pushed the tribe’s pandemic total to 29,998 confirmed cases and 1,233 known deaths.

The Navajo Nation had a soft reopening Monday with 25% capacity for some businesses under certain restrictions. Still, mask mandates and daily curfews remain. The reservation covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.