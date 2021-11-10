Navajo Nation reports 126 more COVID-19 cases plus 8 deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 126 more COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths.

The tribe had gone without reporting a coronavirus-related death 25 times in the previous 40 days before reporting one on Tuesday. The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 37,737 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll now is 1,507.

Based on cases from Oct. 22-Nov. 4, the Navajo Department of Health on Monday issued an advisory for 56 communities due to an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.