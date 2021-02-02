Lawsuit decries rodent infestation at New Mexico prison

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two former inmates in New Mexico are suing state prison staff and a food-service contractor for cruelty and negligence after they failed to resolve a yearslong rat and mouse infestation at the kitchen in a women’s lockup.

They cited health risks including mouse-borne Hantavirus. The federal-court lawsuit announced Tuesday from Albuquerque-area residents Susie Zapata and Monica Garcia describes a “horrific and widespread” rodent infestation that included contact between food and the rodent feces, urine and and even rodents that somehow plunged into stew and a batch of oatmeal.

The Department of Corrections declined to comment on details of the lawsuit, citing pending litigation.