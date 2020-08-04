Las Cruces Parks & Recreation COVID-19 Status

The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department continues to observe its Phase 2 status for parks and recreational programs that follows COVID-19 safe practices and the State Public Health Order (https://cv.nmhealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/7.13.20-PHO.pdf) still in place which includes:

1. Wearing face coverings in public settings except when eating, drinking, or swimming.

2. Practicing social distancing.

3. Limiting the numbers of people gathering to five or fewer.

Phase 3 of the Parks & Recreation Department plan for reopening more public parks and adding services is on hold indefinitely due to the local increase in COVID-19 positive cases. This means, unless otherwise designated, all restroom and fountain facilities at parks are closed until further notice.

The following information is current as of Monday, August 3.Park schedule updates are available at www.las-cruces.org/COVID19ParkSchedule.

Open trails and public parks

The following are currently open with restrictions outlined for wearing masks or face coverings (to be worn in public settings even while exercising per current public health order), group size and social distancing:

All City trails

Klein Park (Council District 1)

Tony Gomez Park/Frenger Park (Council District 2)

Las Cruces Dog Park (Council District 3)

La Llorona Park (Council District 4)

Twin Parks (Council District 5)

Desert Trails Community Park (Council District 6)

Pools

Regional Aquatic Center

Limited lane and channel use and gym use by reservation only

Mask or face coverings must be worn while exercising in the gym

Masks do not need to be worn while swimming

Frenger Pool

Limited lane use by reservation only

Masks do not need to be worn while swimming

Youth programs

The 2020 Summer Recreation Program will continue through Friday, August 7. Program and activities comply, as applicable, with the Governor’s COVID Safe Practices guidelines set out in the “All Together New Mexico: COVID-Safe Practices for Individuals and Employers.” (https://cv.nmhealth.org/covid-safe-practices/)

Masks must be worn during the camp

Hand washing stations are provided

For more information about the 2020 Summer Recreation Program, go to www.las-cruces.org/1906/Summer-Recreation-Program

Closed specialty parks and facilities until further notice:

City Parks (except those designated open; no services including water fountains and restrooms)

Archery Range

Skate Park

BMX Track

Athletic Ballfields

East Mesa Recreation Center

Frank O’Brien Papen Center

Meerscheidt Recreation Center

Operational closures until further notice:

Sports practice, league play, and tournaments on all City facilities (athletic fields and parks)

Parks permits are not being issued due to restrictions on group gatherings

Youth and adult programming (except limited Summer Recreation Program. Go to www.las-cruces.org/1906/Summer-Recreation-Program for 2020 Summer Recreation Program information)

All fitness classes

Juvenile Citation Program (JCP) activities

Keep Las Cruces Beautiful (KLCB) Program activities

Administration offices are closed

For more information, visit www.las-cruces.org/COVID19ParkSchedule. Contact Parks & Recreation Department Administration Offices 575/541-2550 or email at CLCEngage@las-cruces.org.