Las Cruces Mall Stabbing Suspect Charged with Several Felonies

Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of the man suspected of stabbing two people at the Mesilla Valley Mall on March 23 and attempting to steal a vehicle occupied by a family of four.

Joshua James LeNoir, 31, of the 2800 block of Swartz Road, is charged with two third-degree felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony count of aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon and a fourth-degree felony count of attempted theft of a vehicle. He’s also charged with misdemeanor counts of battery, criminal damage to property and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

Police believe the incident started as a shoplifting shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, March 23, in the Dillard’s west store. Investigators learned LeNoir was suspected of shoplifting from Dillard’s and, as he approached an exit to the west parking lot, was confronted by a female store security officer. The security officer and LeNoir exchanged words before LeNoir punched the her in the face and torso.

Police learned LeNoir then ran through Dillard’s toward the mall entrance where several employees tried to detain him. The employees had LeNoir on the floor for a moment until the suspect pulled out a pocket knife and slashed a male employee’s arm. LeNoir fled Dillard’s into the mall where a Verizon Wireless employee, who heard the commotion, was standing. LeNoir stabbed the Verizon employee and continued running into the mall. Several Dillard’s employees followed as LeNoir ran through the mall and into the Dillard’s store on the east side of the mall.

Investigators learned LeNoir exited Dillard’s through the southeast doors and, in the parking lot, entered the driver’s side of a Dodge Journey as a woman was buckling her 1-year-old daughter in the backseat. The woman’s husband and their 3-year-old son, on the driver’s side of the SUV, moved out of harm’s way and the woman was able to safely remove their daughter. The keys were not in the SUV so LeNoir was unable to start it.

Investigators determined that several people assisted in barricading LeNoir inside the SUV for a brief time. LeNoir tried to escape by kicking the windows. He then used the knife to break a window and make an escape into the parking lot.

Las Cruces police officers arrived to find LeNoir in the parking lot on the east side of the mall. LeNoir was still armed with the knife and officers gave multiple commands for him to drop it. Officers discharged multiple Taser rounds, but they had little effect on LeNoir who remained armed with the knife, non-compliant with commands and continued walking away. Officers also fired several bean-bag rounds attempting to disarm LeNoir but they, too, were largely ineffective as officers were unable to gain compliance through those means.

LeNoir was ultimately disarmed and taken into custody on the southeast side of the mall, near the east entrance to J.C. Penney. LeNoir sustained multiple injuries from bean-bag hits and falling face-first onto the asphalt after multiple Taser strikes. He was transported to University Medical Center of El Paso where he remains hospitalized.

The Verizon Wireless employee who was stabbed was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released. The Dillard’s employee received a cut to a forearm but declined transportation to a hospital.

Detectives conducted an extensive investigation and interviewed multiple victims and witnesses. On March 28, investigators presented facts of the case to a Magistrate Court judge who issued a warrant for LeNoir’s arrest. Once detained, LeNoir is expected to be held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking for other witnesses of the incident to come forward. Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.

Because of the complexity of the incident, the investigation is being handled by the Officer-involved Incident Task Force. The task force includes investigators from the Las Cruces Police Department, New Mexico State Police, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State University Police.

Information from Las Cruces Police