Las Cruces Fire Damages Office Building

Las Cruces firefighters extinguished a structure fire near the south Valley Drive Walmart store on Tuesday evening.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to reports of a structure fire at 1400 S. Valley Dr., near the Walmart Supercenter. Firefighters determined an unoccupied building, previously used as the office for a mobile home sales business, was on fire.

Firefighters determined the building was unoccupied and structurally safe to approach before attacking the blaze. The fire was brought under control by about 7:40 p.m.

Firefighters determined the building was likely being used as a shelter by homeless individuals.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Information from Las Cruces Police