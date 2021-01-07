The Importance of Online Learning

An interview with Dr. Lauren Cifuentes, Professor of Learning Design and Technology at New Mexico State University College of Education.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with New Mexico State University College of Education Professor of Learning Design and Technology, Dr. Lauren Cifuentes, to talk to us about the importance of remote learning and how schools can prepare and adjust. New Mexico schools have joined online education services around the world after the COVID-19 pandemic has made it necessary for distance education. She says families can also help to support students with independent practice at home by managing their time and setting priorities for attending to their social, emotional and physical well-being. Instructors can help by planning and revising curriculum units for online teaching and for active engaging instruction. Cifuentes says “online learning can even be better when it is well designed.”