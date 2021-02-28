Government will appeal ruling that contends eviction moratorium is unconstitutional

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says it will appeal a judge’s ruling that the federal government’s eviction moratorium is unconstitutional. Prosecutors filed a notice in the case on Saturday evening, saying that it is appealing the matter to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevented had overstepped its authority and that the moratorium was unlawful. The CDC eviction moratorium was signed last September by President Donald Trump and then extended by President Joe Biden until March 31.