ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque authorities say a fire Wednesday destroyed a small set at the Netflix film studios.

Chief Tom Ruiz of Albuquerque Fire Rescue said crews responding to the pre-dawn blaze found the set “fully involved” in flames and smoke. He said the fire was extinguished quickly but that the set was a “total loss.”

No injuries were reported and no information was immediately available on a possible cause.