Federal Officials Announce Plans To Address Health And Safety Of Adopted Wild Horses

RENO, Nev. — U.S. officials who are trying to adopt out wild horses captured on public land say they are tightening protections to guard against the illegal resale of animals for slaughter.

Advocates say the government needs to do more, including ending incentive payments for adoptions.

The Bureau of Land Management said in announcing the changes that the agency is committed to the health and safety of adopted wild horses and burros.

It says it intends to begin making additional inspections after adoptions, improve screening of potential adopters and other measures. The bureau says an estimated 86,000 wild horses and burros living in 10 Western states is three times as many as public lands can sustain. Advocates dispute that.