FBI cold case posters being translated into Navajo language

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal authorities are incorporating the Navajo language in a bid to find leads in cold cases on or near the country’s largest Native American reservation. KOAT-TV in Albuquerque reported Thursday that the FBI has begun a new initiative to release posters on decades-old homicides and missing persons cases that are translated into Navajo. The posters include details of an incident, physical descriptions of victims and photos. FBI spokesman Frank Fisher says the agency is hopeful that seeing details in their own language may jog people’s memories. This initiative has been in the works for the past year.