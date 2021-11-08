El Paso Opera joins in global celebration of Broadway this weekend

Broadway is back, and it’s coming to El Paso. On Nov. 13, El Paso Opera will join more than 2,500 organizations and theatres from all 50 states and more than 40 countries to entertain local audiences with an exclusive Broadway musical revue called “All Together Now! A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre.”

The licensing organization Music Theatre International waived all fees for schools and theatres to present the revue over a single four-day weekend.

‘I love the spirit behind this. Instead of hoping that people start producing, they did something to make people start producing,” said Arianne Marcee, Executive Director of El Paso Opera, in a Zoom interview with Intermezzo host Leora Zeitlin. “It’s like, ‘here you go, you have this cache of wonderful songs that you can do for free because this is our way of saying, let’s get back out there.’”

El Paso Opera’s eight resident artists will be joined by Youth Opera of El Paso in the cabaret-style show that features songs from 15 musicals, including “Company,” “Ragtime,” “Mamma Mia,” “Oliver,” “Godspell,” and others. The singers will be accompanied by orchestral tracks provided by Music Theatre International. The El Paso Opera singers are Annie Pennies, Heather Dials, Emilie Merrit, Holly Mesarch, Mariana Sandoval, Samantha Davalos, Sarah Neely, and Taelon Stonecipher. Megan McQueen directs the single performance of the revue.

“There are no sets, there are no costume changes, so you’re not getting scenes, you’re getting specific songs. So it really is ideal for our resident artists because it allows the music and their vocal talent to shine,” Marcee said, adding that “the cabaret style allows them to give their own personal anecdotes and it ties the show together very nicely.”

“All Together Now!” will be presented in the Philanthopy Theatre of the Plaza on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.

Listen to the full interview here:

An interview with Arianne Marcee.

