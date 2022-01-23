Difficult driving conditions reported in Silver City area

Just before noon, the New Mexico Department of Transportation reported difficult driving conditions in the Silver City area. In a news release, the department said that the Silver City Patrol reported snow packed roadways and icy conditions.

NMDOT Officials are asking drivers to use caution, reduce speed, and obey all posted traffic signs. The department says workers are plowing and will continue to monitor roadways.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service say light to moderate snow showers is expected to continue this afternoon and into the evening across the Gila region possibly creating slick driving conditions.