COVID-19 Cases And Deaths Rise In Texas As State Plans To Lift Restrictions

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The number of coronavirus cases and deaths due to the illness caused by the virus are rising in Texas. Data from Johns Hopkins University on Saturday shows the seven-day rolling average of new cases in the state during the past two weeks has increased from 5,040.8 per day to 7,022.7 while the average number of daily deaths rose 127 daily to 222. The state health department on Saturday reported 4,713 newly confirmed or probable cases and 233 additional deaths due to COVID-19 for a fatality total of 44,367 since the pandemic began.