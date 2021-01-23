Carlsbad eyes converting university branch into college

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — Carlsbad’s school board is voicing support for a proposal to convert the New Mexico State University branch campus into an independent community college. The Carlsbad Current-Argues reports the board voted unanimously Tuesday for a pro-conversion resolution. Mayor Dale Janway last year created a city task force that studied several possible approaches and ultimately presented the state with a report recommending conversion. Carlsbad officials say their community wants increased flexibility regarding curriculum to meet needs of local employers. Creating an independent community college would require approval by the state Legislature. NMSU officials contend Carlsbad is best served through a university campus.